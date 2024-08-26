2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA45S 4Matic+ facelift in Malaysia gallery – 421 PS, 0-100 in 4.3s; RM539,888

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA45S 4Matic+ facelift in Malaysia gallery – 421 PS, 0-100 in 4.3s; RM539,888

The Mercedes-AMG GLA45S 4Matic+ facelift was launched in Malaysia early last month, and we’re now bringing you a full gallery of the performance crossover that is the flagship variant of the refreshed H247.

For the asking price of RM539,888 on-the-road without insurance, you get a M139 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine that serves up a sports car-scaring 421 PS (415 hp or 310 kW) and 500 Nm of torque.

Paired with an eight-speed AMG Speedshift DCT 8G dual-clutch transmission and 4Matic+ fully variable all-wheel-drive system (featuring AMG Torque Control), the GLA45S will get from 0-100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds on its way to a top speed of 270 km/h.

AMG Ride Control suspension is part of the powertrain too, with supporting functions being AMG Dynamic Select drive modes, AMG Track Pace and AMG Real Performance Sound, the last of which allows the driver to determine how the turbo engine sounds in the interior.

As far as visual changes go, there’s a revised front apron, body-coloured wheel arch extensions, an AMG crest in place of the previous Mercedes-Benz one as well as new graphics for the Multibeam LED headlamps and taillights. The local kit list also includes an AMG Aerodynamics Package, AMG Night Package (high-gloss black exterior accents) and 21-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels.

Moving inside, you’ll find AMG Performance seats upholstered in black Artico synthetic leather and Microcut microfibre along with a multi-contour seat package, an AMG Performance steering wheel trimmed in nappa leather and Microcut microfibre, Star Pattern backlit trim, Manufaktur red seatbelts, AMG floor mats and illuminated AMG door sills.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA45S 4Matic+ facelift spec sheet; click to enlarge

The dual 10.25-inch digital displays are now powered by latest NTG 7 iteration of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system. This comes with support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, while also including MBUX Interior Assistant, MBUX Augmented Reality Navigation and MBUX Navigation Premium.

Other items include Qi wireless charging, a head-up display, a Light and Sight package, 64-colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof and a 12-speaker, a 710W Burmester surround sound system, higher-output USB charging ports and an additional USB-C port. As for safety and driver assistance equipment, the GLA 45 S is equipped with a Driving Assistance Package, with Distronic active distance assist, active blind spot assist, active lane keeping assist, active brake assist and exit warning assist to be found, with rear side airbags all being standard.

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard’s strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 

Comments

  • Thed on Aug 26, 2024 at 5:16 pm

    Oof, half a mil nowadays for a 4-cyl handbuilt AMG engine, but still 4-cyl nonetheless…

    Reply
  • ROTI CANAI on Aug 26, 2024 at 5:52 pm

    500k for this kind of lapsap. save 300k and get yourself a byd seal.

    Reply
  • hzri on Aug 26, 2024 at 6:29 pm

    so the basic one use renault engine?

    Reply
 

