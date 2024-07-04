2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA45S 4Matic+ facelift launched in Malaysia – 421 PS and 500 Nm, RM539,888 OTR

Posted in Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / July 4 2024 3:35 pm

Following the launch of the Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4Matic AMG Line and AMG GLA 35 4Matic facelifts last month, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has now introduced the second AMG variant of the refreshed H247, with the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S 4Matic+ facelift making its debut today alongside the C 63 S E Performance F1 Edition and GLB 35 4Matic facelift at the Mercedes-Benz World showcase, which is set to run this July 5-7 at the KL Base in Sungai Besi.

Priced at RM539,888 (on-the-road without insurance), the high-performance crossover continues to be powered by a M139 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol inline-four cylinder engine, with the 421 PS (415 hp or 310 kW) at 6,750 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 5,000 rpm to 5,250 rpm available from the unit similar to that on the pre-facelift.

Drive is sent to all four wheels via the automaker’s 4Matic+ fully variable all-wheel-drive system featuring AMG Torque Control and an eight-speed AMG Speedshift DCT 8G dual-clutch automatic transmission. Performance figures are likewise unchanged, with the 0-100 km/h sprint being accomplished in 4.3 seconds on the way to a top speed of 270 km/h.

Exterior changes brought about by the update include a new front apron design with the AMG crest on the bonnet, body-coloured wheel arch extensions and new graphics for the Multibeam LED headlights and tail lamps.

Highlights include an AMG Aerodynamics Package and an AMG Night Package, the latter dressing up exterior elements such as the front splitter, belt- and window-line trim strips and exterior mirror housings in high-gloss black.

The Malaysian-spec GLA 45 S rides on 21-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels, which are finished in matte black with a high-sheen rim flange. Aside from the standard colours, MBM says the GLA 45 S can be specified with a Manufaktur mountain grey Magno exterior finish for RM13,000 more or a Manufaktur Patagonia red metallic finish for an additional RM3,000.

Inside, you’ll find AMG Performance seats with a multi-contour seat package and upholstered in black Artico synthetic leather and Microcut microfibre, an AMG Performance steering wheel dressed in nappa leather and Microcut microfibre, Star Pattern backlit trim and Manufaktur seat belts in red. As you’d expect, there are also AMG floor mats and illuminated AMG door sills.

Standard fit items include dual 10.25-inch digital displays, Qi wireless charging, a head-up display, a Light and Sight package, 64-colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof and a 12-speaker, 710 watt Burmester surround sound system. The refresh also introduces higher-output USB charging ports and an additional USB-C port with the introduction of USB Package Plus into the equation.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA45S 4Matic+ facelift spec sheet; click to enlarge

Infotainment in the facelift has also been updated, with the car now featuring the latest NTG 7 iteration of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system, which offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and incorporates MBUX Interior Assistant, MBUX Augmented Reality Navigation and MBUX Navigation Premium into its workings.

Other novelties include an AMG Ride Control suspension, AMG Dynamic Select drive modes, AMG Track Pace and AMG Real Performance Sound, which allows the driver to determine how the turbo engine sounds in the interior.

As for safety and driver assistance equipment, the GLA 45 S is equipped with a Driving Assistance Package, with Distronic active distance assist, active blind spot assist, active lane keeping assist, active brake assist and exit warning assist to be found, with rear side airbags also in the list.

As with the C 63 S E Performance and GLB 35, MBM says the first deliveries of the GLA 45 S facelift are set to begin in August.

GALLERY: 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA45S 4Matic+ facelift official photos

