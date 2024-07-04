2024 Mercedes-AMG GLB35 4Matic facelift launched in Malaysia – 48V mild hybrid; 306 PS; RM418,888 OTR

Posted in Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / July 4 2024 3:37 pm

Following the introduction of the facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLB last month, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has now launched the performance version of the SUV called the Mercedes-AMG GLB35 4Matic at Mercedes-Benz World that will be open to the public this weekend – July 5-7 – at KL Base, Sungai Besi.

First revealed globally last March, the refreshed GLB35 receives the same design update as its non-AMG stablemates, including a revised front apron as well new lighting signatures for the headlamps and taillights. As before, our GLB35 comes with five seats instead of the seven found in the GLB200 and GLB250 4Matic.

Under the bonnet, you’ll still find a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol unit with 306 PS (302 hp or 225 kW) at 5,800 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 3,000 to 4,000 rpm. However, the engine is now augmented by the carmaker’s second-generation belt-driven starter generator (RSG) that provides a boost of 14 PS (13 hp or 10 kW) during hard acceleration, making this a mild hybrid.

Together with an eight-speed AMG Speedshift dual-clutch automatic transmission and AMG Performance 4Matic variable all-wheel-drive system, the GLB35 will get from 0-100 km/h in 5.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 250 km/h – the former is actually slower than the pre-facelift model that is quoted at 5.2 seconds.

Standard exterior equipment for the GLB35 include Multibeam LED headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus, AMG Ride Control suspension, AMG Dynamic Select, 20-inch AMG five-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels, red-painted brake calipers and polished aluminium roof rails.

On the inside, you get seats trimmed in a combination of Artico man-made leather and Microcut microfibre, along with an AMG Performance steering wheel in Nappa leather, Star Pattern décor trim, powered front sports seats with memory function, red seatbelts, Thermotronic dual-zone climate control with rear vents, 64-colour ambient lighting, a wireless charging pad, illuminated AMG door sills and AMG floor mats.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLB35 4Matic facelift spec sheet; click to enlarge

An updated Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) is also part of the kit list, with the NTG7 gen infotainment system featuring AMG-specific displays and functions for the performance-focused variant. This is accompanied by dual 10.25-inch displays as well as a Burmester surround sound system and support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

In terms of driver assistance systems, the GLB35 gets the Parking Package with a 360-degree camera, Active Parking Assist, Driving Assistance Package, Active Distance Assist Distronic, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Brake Assist and Exit Warning Assist. Other features are Pre-Safe, Keyless-Go, an Easy-Pack tailgate, Hands-Free Access, a tyre pressure monitor and Guard 360 vehicle protection.

The GLB35 Matic retails for RM418,888 on-the-road without insurance and is available for order now, with deliveries set to commence from August this year. Compared to the pre-facelift model, you’re looking at an increase of RM13,000 for the newer model based on the previous price list revision in March 2023.

GALLERY: 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLB35 4Matic facelift official photos

