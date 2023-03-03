In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 3 March 2023 5:05 pm / 2 comments

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has issued a new price list for 2023, which sees increases for several models sold here.

Starting with the A-Class Sedan, prices of the A250 AMG Line and A35 4Matic have gone up by RM7,000, while the entry-level A200 Progressive Line is RM6,000 costlier. The AMG versions of the A-Class Hatchback and CLA maintain their pricing as before.

Moving up the range, the C-Class is now up to RM6,000 more, while the E-Class in E200 Avantgarde and E300 AMG Line guises have their price increased by RM4,000 and RM2,000 respectively. The less mainstream versions of the E-Class, namely the AMG E63S 4Matic+ and E300 Coupe AMG Line see five-digit increases. As for the S-Class, the plug-in hybrid S580e is now RM10,000 more at RM718,888.

In terms of SUVs, the non-AMG versions of the GLA are up by as much as RM4,000, while the GLA35 4Matic has its price increased by RM7,000. The GLB, GLC and GLS maintain their pricing as per the last most recent update we got back in July last year.

There are a few exceptions, like the plug-in hybrid variant of the GLC Coupe launched in June 2022, which now costs RM403,888, or RM5,000 more than before. Meanwhile, the GLE450 4Matic AMG Line is up RM6,000 to hit RM515,888, while its coupe sibling that comes in AMG form – the GLE53 4Matic+ Coupe – sees a price hike of RM12,000. The G63 now retails at RM1,788,888, which is RM342,000 more than what’s listed previously.

The EQ line-up of electric vehicles also see increases as high as RM10,000, which is the case for the EQA and EQS, while the EQB and EQC are up by RM5,000. The EQE went on sale here last December for RM419,888 and sees no revision to its pricing.