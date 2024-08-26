2024 Yamaha PG-1 in Malaysia, RM6,998 retail price

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / August 26 2024 11:21 am

Launched in conjunction with the Yamaha GenBlu Carnival in Johor Bahru, the 2024 Yamaha PG-1 is now in Malaysia, priced at RM6,998. Pricing is recommended retail and does not include road tax, registration and insurance.

This off-road styled kapchai comes in two colours and there are accessory packages available from Hong Leong Yamaha Motor, with pricing starting from RM1,200. Malaysia market competition for the PG-1 comes from the Aveta Ranger Max Explorer with a price tag of RM6,988.

The PG-1 is powered by a 115 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled mill, fed by EFI. Mated to a four-speed centrifugal clutch gearbox, the PG-1 gets 9.0 PS at 7,000 rpm with 9.5 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

In stock form, the PG-1 comes with 16-inch wheels front and rear, wearing identical 90/100 rubber. For braking, the PG-1 gets a hydraulic disc in front and mechanical drum brake at the back, while ABS is omitted.

Split seats are fitted to the PG-1 to make customisation easy while seat height is set at 795 mm, Front suspension is done with telescopic forks while the rear end is held up with twin shock absorbers adjustable for preload.

Standard equipment includes a centre stand and electric starting. Riding information is displayed on an analogue instrument panel with her indicator and 5.1-litres of fuel is carried in the tank.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.