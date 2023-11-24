2024 Aveta Ranger Max Explorer in Malaysia, RM6,988

Posted in Aveta, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 24 2023 1:12 pm

Now in Malaysia is the 2024 Aveta Ranger Max Explorer, proceed at RM6,988 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Previously seen at the Malaysia Autoshow of May 2023, the Ranger Max Explorer will be available at all Aveta dealers beginning early December.

With two colour options of green and yellow, the Ranger Max Explorer is powered by an air-cooled single-cylinder engine with SOHC and displacing 127 cc. Fed by carburettor, the Ranger Max Explorer gets 10 hp at 8,000 rpm with 10.5 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

Power gets to the rear wheel via a clutch actuated our-speed gearbox and chain final drive. Starting is done via electric starter or a kick starter and 8.5-litres of fuel is carried in the tank.

Based on an “explorer” concept, the Ranger Max comes with an 18-inch spoked front wheel and a 16-inch hoop in the rear, covered with blocky YuanXing tyres. Braking at the front is done with a disc while the rear gets a mechanical drum brake.

A small cargo rack is installed at the front of the Ranger Max Explorer as well as above the tail light while other riding conveniences include a digital LCD meter, LED lighting and USB charging socket. Suspension uses telescopic forks in front and twin shock absorbers at the rear, with the over package weighing 115 kg.

