SNEAK PEEK: 2024 Aveta Ranger Malaysia Nov launch

Posted in Aveta, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 18 2023 10:33 am

Coming to Malaysia in November is the 2024 Aveta Ranger, a trail cross kapchai somewhat similar to the Honda Trail 125. The previous model Aveta Ranger 110 was available in Malaysia was priced at RM3,280 with a. 110 cc single-cylinder engine.

For the new model, engine capacity is upgraded to 127 cc, putting this trail cross cub in a very competitive segment of the domestic underbone market. While pricing is yet to be revealed, Hammy the Dirty Badger can tell you the Aveta Ranger will be priced below the RM10,000 price point, with a source telling paultan.org the ride away price will be around RM9,000.

Preparations are underway for the Malaysia market launch of the Aveta Ranger, where the photos were taken in a sneak preview. What do you think? An interesting offering from Aveta for the kapchai segment?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.