1 April 2022

Continuing its range of retro SuperCub offerings, the 2022 Honda Trail 125 is now in the US market, priced at USD 3,999 (RM16,813). Based on the SuperCub 125 – RM13,999 in Malaysia – the Trail 125 was first shown at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show as the CT 125 Concept and is sold in Japan as the CT125 Hunter Cub.

Styling for the Trail 125 is taken from Honda’s Trail 110 from the 1970s, with high-swept pipe exiting on the right in the design language of the era. Power for the Trail 125 comes from 124.9cc air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke, with two-valves per cylinder and SOHC.

Producing 9.65 hp at 7,500 rpm and 10.4 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm, the Trail 125 uses a four-speed centrifugal gearbox and chain final drive. Suspension is done with 26 mm diameter telescopic forks in front and twin shock absorbers in the back, adjustable for preload.

Coming standard with front wheel ABS, the Trail 125 gets a single hydraulic disc on the 17-inch front wheel, while a mechanical drum brake stops the rear wheel, also a 17-incher.

With seat height set at 800 mm, the Trail 125 weighs 117.5 kg with 5.4-litres of fuel contained in the tank. For the US market, there is only one colour option for the Honda Trail 125 – Glowing Red.