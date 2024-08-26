BYD Bao 5 earmarked for Malaysia – automaker says PHEV SUV is under consideration for introduction here

Posted in BYD, Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / August 26 2024 10:03 am

BYD has plans to expand its scope in Malaysia, with the automaker indicating that it is looking at various models for introduction in this market, not just pure electric ones. One of these is the Bao 5 from its Fang Cheng Bao sub-brand. At a recent familiarisation tour in China, brand representatives highlighted the possibility of the model making its way here, stating that the PHEV was “under consideration” for Malaysia.

That the Bao 5, which is also known as the Leopard 5, has been earmarked for these parts isn’t surprising – the off-road SUV was shown in left-hand drive form at the Malaysia Autoshow in May following its first appearance in the region at the Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) in April, essentially as feelers to gauge response from these markets.

Any plans to deploy it will take a while though, as the SUV is certainly not going to appear on the horizon here anytime soon, simply because it hasn’t gone the RHD route yet. It wasn’t indicated during the event when this would happen, but the mention of it being considered and the two regional showcases is indication that something is in the pipeline.

Built on the carmaker’s Dual Mode Off-road (DMO) Super Hybrid platform, the Bao 5 – which measures in at 4,890 mm long, 1,970 mm wide and 1,920 mm tall – features a plug-in hybrid powertrain with a total system output of 687 PS (677 hp or 505 kW) and 760 Nm of torque, which is good enough to get the SUV to 100 km/h from standstill in 4.8 seconds.

The hybrid system consists of a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine with 194 PS (192 hp or 143 kW) and 273 Nm, working together with two electric motors, a 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and 360 Nm front unit and a 387 PS (382 hp or 285 kW) and 400 Nm rear one.

The electric motors are powered by a Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery with an energy capacity of 31.8 kWh, which the automaker says can provide the Bao 5 with an electric-only range of 125 km (CLTC standard). The battery supports DC fast charging at a maximum rate of 100 kW, at which it can be brought from a 30 to 80% state of charge in just 16 minutes, and there’s also a vehicle-to-load (V2L) system that can supply up to 6 kW to power devices and accessories.

Interior highlights include three display screens, made up of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch passenger side touchscreen and a 15.6-inch central touchscreen. which is standard fit on higher-end variants sold in its domestic market.

There’s also a head-up display with a projection area spanning 50 inches. Elsewhere, Level 2+ driver assistance systems provide items such as lane keep assist, traffic jam assist, autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control, among others.

Should it arrive, the Bao 5 would go up against the likes of the GWM Tank 300, another off-road SUV that is already on sale here. As suggested by its domestic pricing, where three variants are available, priced from 289,900 to 352,800 yuan (around RM177k to RM215k), it would compare favourably to the Tank in terms of pricing. What do you think about the Bao 5? Would it do well here?

GALLERY: Fang Cheng Bao Bao 5 display at Malaysia Autoshow 2024

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.