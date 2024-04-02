Bangkok 2024: BYD Bao Leopard 5 – rugged 1.5T PHEV off-roader with 687 PS, 760 Nm, 125 km EV range

Posted in BYD, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / April 2 2024 4:18 pm

Fang Cheng Bao is a sub-brand of BYD that was announced in June 2023, and the first model to be introduced is this, the Bao 5, in August the same year. Marketed as an off-road SUV, the Bao 5 (also known as the Leopard 5) is currently on display at the ongoing Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS), joining models from BYD’s other brands like Denza and Yangwang.

In terms of size, the Bao 5 measures 4,890 mm long, 1,970 mm wide, 1,920 mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 2,800 mm. Built on the Dual Mode Off-road (DMO) Super Hybrid platform, the Bao 5 takes on a boxy shape with rugged details like chunky bumpers and body cladding – kind of looks like a Land Cruiser Prado with a hint of Land Rover Defender, don’t you think?

The theme continues on the inside, with robust-looking controls on the centre console for various vehicle functions such as the four-wheel drive system and climate system. Despite being off-road-focused, the Bao 5 isn’t short on screens, with three of them spread across the dashboard.

For the driver, there’s a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster while the front passenger gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen. In the middle is a massive 15.6-inch touchscreen that sits above the central air vents and a air-cooled wireless charging pad. The triple-screen setup is standard for higher-end variants sold in China, along with a head-up display with a projection area spanning 50 inches.

On that mention, there are three variants (Discovery, Pilot and Yunnian Flagship) of the five-seat Bao 5 available in China that are priced from 289,900 to 352,800 yuan (about RM190k to RM232k). All variants come with the same plug-in hybrid powertrain with a total system output of 687 PS (677 hp or 505 kW) and 760 Nm of torque.

The setup consists of BYD476ZQF 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine making 194 PS (192 hp or 143 kW) and 273 Nm that is mated to an electronic continuously variable transmission (E-CVT). The cool thing here is there are two electric motors to augment the internal combustion engine (ICE), with the one at the front rated at 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and 360 Nm, while the rear outputs 387 PS (382 hp or 285 kW) and 400 Nm. Fang Cheng Bao claims a 0-100 km/h time of 4.8 seconds.

Power for the electric motors is supplied by a Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery with an energy capacity of 31.8 kWh. This is good for an electric-only range of 125 km following the CLTC standard, and with the ICE factored in, the company claims a cruising range of up to 1,200 km.

The battery support DC fast charging at a max capacity of 100 kW, which can get it from a 30-80% state of charge in just 16 minutes. There’s also a vehicle-to-load (V2L) system that can supply up to 6 kW to power devices and accessories.

Figures relevant to off-roading include a ground clearance of 220 mm or 310 mm for the top-spec Yunnian Flagship which comes with BYD’s DiSus-P hydraulic body control system. The Bao 5 has approach and departure angles of 35 and 32 degrees respectively – the DiSus-P system (also equipped on the Yangwang U8) bumps these up to 39 and 35 degrees.

There are also plenty of drive modes to cycle through along with low-speed four-wheel drive, a rear differential lock, water wading system and towing up to 2.5 tonnes. The Bao 5 also comes with Level 2+ driver assistance systems such as lane keep assist, traffic jam assist, autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control, just to name a few.

For now, the Bao 5 is only being showcased at BIMS and there is no official word that the SUV will be sold in Thailand. In any case, what are your thoughts on the Bao 5? Is this off-road SUV something that you might buy here?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.