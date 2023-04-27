In Cars, International News, Land Rover / By Mick Chan / 27 April 2023 11:39 am / 0 comments

The 2024 Land Rover Defender line-up grows with the addition of new variants which are the Defender 130 Outbound, the Defender 130 V8 and the Defender 110 County exterior pack.

Where the Defender 130 seats up to eight persons, the Outbound variant starts with the same body and does away with the third row of seats, offering seating for five and yielding additional luggage capacity for the the adventurer, as its name suggests.

The Defender 130 Outbound gets the two-row seating configuration for a luggage compartment that takes 1,329 litres with the second row of seats upright, or 2,516 litres with the second row folded. Exterior design cues unique to the Defender 130 Outbound include a Shadow Atlas matte finish applied to its bumpers and grille insert, and Anthracite for the side vents.

Click to enlarge

Rolling stock is a set of 20-inch wheels finished in gloss black as standard, while 22-inch wheels in Shadow Atlas matte can be optioned. Exterior paint finishes for the Defender 130 Outbound is a monochrome affair, featuring Fuji White, Santorini Black, Carpathian Grey and Eiger Grey. Factory-fitted paint protection can be optioned with the satin protective film.

Interior appointments specific to the Defender 130 Outbound are comprised of rubber floor matting that can be folded out over the rear bumper for scratch protection when loading and unloading the luggage compartment with bulky items, while lashing points and a new cargo net aids in securing outdoor activity equipment. Additional stowage areas help secure smaller items out of sight from outside the vehicle.

The ruggedness theme continues with the use of Resist fabric in the cabin, or alternatively owners can specify a more luxurious Windsor leather for upholstery. In either case, the sole colour available is Ebony for the upholstery, headliner and veneer, joined by a satin black powdercoat brushed finish for the signature cross beam.

The Land Rover substance is retained with the Outbound style, where this adventure-kitted Defender 130 continues to feature a towing capacity of 3,000 kg, and tow bar hitching is aided by the air suspension that can have the vehicle raised or lowered from switches on the inside of the tailgate.

The electronically controlled air suspension for the Defender 130 Outbound continues to offer 430 mm of articulation and a wading depth of up to 900 mm, with off-road capability facilitated by intelligent all-wheel-drive, Terrain Response 2 and adaptive dynamics.

Powertrains for the Defender 130 Outbound are either the 400 PS/500 Nm P400 petrol inline-six or the 300 PS/650 Nm D300 diesel inline-six; both are mild-hybrids, and are as featured elsewhere in the L663 Defender line-up.

Land Rover Defender 130 V8

Looking for V8 power in a Defender 130, and can do without the adventurer trim of the Outbound? Enter the Defender 130 V8, which brings the venerable 5.0 litre supercharged petrol V8 engine in P500 tune, which means outputs of 500 PS and 610 Nm of torque.

This enables a 0-100 km/h time of 5.7 seconds, offering the most potent straight-line performance for the Defender 130 bodystyle alongside the six-cylinder petrol and diesel variants which continue to be available.

As with the Outbound, the Defender 130 V8 is similarly sparing in its colour palette offered, with Carpathian Grey and Santorini Black available. From the rear, the V8 is identifiable by its quad exhaust outlets, as on the 90 and 110 variants of V8-powered Defender, along with darkened tail lights, privacy rear glass and 22-inch alloy wheels in Satin Dark Grey.

2024 Land Rover Defender 110, County exterior pack

Now for something less brooding, and more cheery in the looks department. The 2024 model-year Defender 110 gains the County exterior pack that draws inspiration from the original Defender County, with selected design elements as a tip of the hat to the models heritage.

The County exterior pack is offered for the Defender 110 in its S, SE and HSE trim specification levels, with County graphics applied to the doors and body and illuminated treadplates with the County graphic. Rolling stock is 20-inch alloy wheel design in two paint finishes, including Gloss White for the heritage look.

Colour combinations available for the County pack-equipped Defender 110 include Fuji White with a Tasman Blue contrast finish for the roof and tailgate, with decals and treadplate in Tasman Blue; Santorini Black with Tasman Blue contrast roof and tailgate finish and Tasman Blue decals and treadplate; and Tasman Blue with white contrast roof and tailgate finish with Fuji White decals and treadplate.

Interior trim for the County pack-equipped 2024 Defender 110 brings Robustec veneer, while the Defender’s signature interior cross beam can be specified in light grey or white.

Other updates for the 2024 model-year Defender brings a loadspace floor tray on all versions of the Defender 90 and eight-seater Defender 130, featuring internal storage to yield a flat loadspace floor and retain access to the D-loops. This can be retrofitted as an accessory for current Defender 90 and 130 models.

Meanwhile, the three-door Defender 90 gains access enhancements with a new grab handle, quick-folding and sliding front passenger seat and the introduction of 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats with centre armrests.

Order books for the newly-introduced Land Rover Defender trio have been opened in Europe. In Malaysia, the L663-generation Defender was launched in October 2021, with a P300 2.0 litre Ingenium four-cylinder petrol and a P400 3.0 litre Ingenium inline-six petrol offered at launch.

2024 Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound

2024 Land Rover Defender 110, County exterior pack