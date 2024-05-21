BYD Bao 5 on show in Malaysia – a PHEV off-road SUV

Posted in BYD, Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / May 21 2024 7:32 pm

BYD has served up a surprise display at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024, with the Bao 5 from its Fang Cheng Bao sub-brand popping up at the event. Its appearance here follows its showing in Thailand last month at the Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS), and though it’s not the same example, the unit being displayed here is also a left-hand drive version.

Also known as the Leopard 5, the Bao 5 is marketed as an off-road SUV, with a boxy Prado-esque shape pushing those credentials along. The 4,890 mm long, 1,970 mm wide and 1,920 mm tall offering features a plug-in hybrid powertrain with a total system output of 687 PS (677 hp or 505 kW) and 760 Nm of torque, good enough to get the SUV to 100 km/h from standstill in 4.8 seconds.

The ICE element in the equation is made up of a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine making 194 PS (192 hp or 143 kW) and 273 Nm, and this is paired with an electronic continuously variable transmission.

Two electric motors, one at the front and the other at the rear, add more push – the front motor offers 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and 360 Nm, while the rear provides 387 PS (382 hp or 285 kW) and 400 Nm.

The electric motors are juiced by a Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery with an energy capacity of 31.8 kWh. This provides the Bao 5 with an electric-only range of 125 km (on the CLTC standard).

In terms of charging, the battery supports DC fast charging at a maximum rate of 100 kW, at which it can be brought from a 30 to 80% state of charge in just 16 minutes. There’s also a vehicle-to-load (V2L) system that can supply up to 6 kW to power devices and accessories.

Interior highlights include three display screens, made up of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch passenger side touchscreen and a 15.6-inch central touchscreen. The triple-screen setup is standard for higher-end variants sold in China, along with a head-up display with a projection area spanning 50 inches.

There’s no indication as to when – or if – the Bao 5 will go the RHD route, but perhaps the appearance of the SUV in Thailand and now here is indication that plans to do so are in the pipeline. In its domestic market, the car is available in three variants, priced from 289,900 to 352,800 yuan (around RM188k to RM229k), which would put it up against the likes of the GWM Tank 300. Do you think it would shape up nicely for our market?

