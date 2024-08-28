BYD e6 spotted in Malaysian showroom – only internal use for now; will the EV MPV go on sale here?

Posted in BYD, Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / August 28 2024 4:44 pm

The BYD e6 has finally been sighted in Malaysia, almost two years after it was first announced as destined for our market. The white example seen in these photos was spotted parked outside the brand’s Ara Damansara showroom, with another blue coloured unit out of sight, inside the premises. Both units are unregistered and are, according to the company, for internal use only.

It remains to be seen if the second-generation all-electric MPV will go on sale here. In September 2022, it and the Atto 3 SUV were confirmed as the first BYD models that would go on sale in Malaysia. The Atto 3 was then launched in December that year, but there has been no sign of the e6 since that initial statement.

Since then, the Dolphin and Seal have gone on sale here, and the advent of the M6, which is a revised version of the e6, would make the five-seater MPV a bit of a long shot for this market at this point. Of course, there could still be a commercial case for it, and there was one that was supposed to have come about in late 2022 with the TeksiKu programme, but nothing has been heard of that since it was announced.

Largely based on the Song Max, the MPV has been around in the region, having gone on sale in Singapore in 2021 as well as in Thailand. It’s powered by a front-mounted electric motor rated at 95 PS (94 hp or 70 kW) and 180 Nm, and this is juiced by a 71.7 kWh Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, which offers between 520-522 km (WLTC city) or 415 km (WLTC combined) of travel on a single charge.

As for charging, the e6 is equipped with a 40 kW AC (Type 2) onboard charger, allowing it to be juiced up in 1.8 hours. DC fast charging (CCS2 connection) at 60 kW offers a slightly shorter charging time of 1.5 hours. Will the e6 make its way here, or will its place in the future local model line-up be taken up by the M6?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.