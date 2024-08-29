2024 Ora 07 Performance in Malaysia – full gallery of the 408 PS/680 Nm EV, 483 km WLTP range, RM190k

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Great Wall Motor, Local News / By Anthony Lim / August 29 2024 6:45 pm

Introduced here in April, the all-electric GWM Ora 07 is available in Malaysia in two variant guises, a Long Range (which we’ve featured before in a gallery post) and the Performance, seen here in this photo set. Priced at RM189,800 excluding on-road costs, the Ora 07 Performance is the pricier of the duo, by RM20,000.

For the money, you get an extra motor at the rear, up from the single front motor setup in the Long Range. The dual-motor electric powertrain brings about all-wheel-drive and of course a bump in output, doubling that on the Long Range to 408 PS and 680 Nm.

As such, sprint time from standstill to 100 km/h is almost down by half, with the Performance taking 4.3 second to accomplish that feat, compared to the 7.9 seconds needed by the Long Range. However, top speed is only marginally better at 180 km/h (170 km/h for the LR).

Like the Ora 07 Long Range, the Performance is equipped with a 83.5 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery, which can be charged via AC (11 kw, eight hours to full) or DC (88 kW, 32 minutes from 30 to 80% SoC) routes.

The extra punch in performance means that it does sacrifice operating range compared to the LR, with 483 km of WLTP-rated travel available on a single charge. The LR offers 640 km, but it’s worth noting that’s on a more lenient NEDC cycle, so the real world numbers, scaled on to WLTP at least, means the gap does narrow between the two.

Wheels are 19-inch units, up an inch from that on the LR, presented in a five-oval styled design and shod with 235/45 profile Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres across all four corners. The higher-output variant is also denoted by red brake calipers.

Inside, the Ora 07 gets a digital, hooded instrument binnacle that houses a 10.25-inch display, while infotainment is provided by a 12.3-inch central display that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For mobile device charging, there is a Qi wireless charing pad.

The Performance also gets specific brown faux leather upholstery, which is presented in black as standard on the LR, although buyers of the latter can upgrade to this colour choice for an extra RM2,500.

Other standard features include keyless entry and start, a head-up display, power-adjustable front seats with ventilation and massage functions, ambient lighting (replete with a rhythm mode that follows the music you’re playing), an 11-speaker Infinity sound system, a 360-degree camera system and a hands-free powered boot lid.

Safety features on the Ora 07 consist of autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, an Intelligent Evade system that allows more space in the lane for large vehicles such as lorries, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert with auto brake, traffic sign recognition, park assist and auto high beam.

The GWM Ora 07 Performance, as well as the Long Range variant, are covered by a six-year, 150,000 km warranty, with an eight-year, 180,000 km warranty on the battery and drive motor.

