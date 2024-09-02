Chery Seremban 4S centre in Rahang officially opens

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / September 2 2024 2:43 pm

The Chery 4S centre in Seremban is now officially launched. Held over the weekend, the opening ceremony was attended by its customers and WCWL (With Chery, With Love) owners’ group members, which convoyed around Seremban city.

Oerated by Taycn Kredit, the 4S centre is located at Lot 2413, Pekan Rahang Baru, Jalan Tampin. The 1,317 sqm facility has a fully-equipped service centre with four service bays. It has been operating since last year.

“Since Chery Seremban’s soft launch last year (2023), Taycn Kredit has been a strong partner to Chery, and we are truly thankful to have their support all these months,” said Chery Malaysia network director Soon Boon Ping.

“Chery Seremban plays an important role in supporting the state’s growing automotive needs, complementing the operations of Chery Nilai, which began serving customers in May, further strengthening Chery’s presence in Negeri Sembilan,” he added.

Chery Seremban’s showroom is open daily, from 9am to 5.30pm on weekdays, 9am to 5pm on Saturdays, and 10am to 3pm on Sundays. The service centre’s operation hours are from 8.30am to 5.30pm on weekdays and from 8.30am to 4.30pm on Saturdays. The latter is closed on Sundays and public holidays.

