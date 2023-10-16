Chery Malaysia ‘WCWL’ Owners Club launched – Lee Chong Wei represents Omoda 5, Tiggo 8 Pro owners

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / October 16 2023 2:43 pm

Chery Malaysia launched the ‘With Chery With Love’ (WCWL) Official Chery Owners Club in Malaysia yesterday in Petaling Jaya. A global initiative driven by Chery International, the WCWL launch was officiated by a famous owner – badminton living legend Datuk Wira Lee Chong Wei.

“The WCWL initiative embodies a profound mission and vision, focused on bringing the brand closer to its customers, offering improved accessibility, personalisation, enhanced customer experiences, community building, promoting trust, and fostering collaboration,” Chery said in a statement.

“The WCWL initiative is founded on the principle of connecting with our customers on a deeper level, ensuring that their voices, needs, and desires are at the forefront of everything we do. Dedicated to making Chery more accessible to all our valued customers, offering a seamless experience. WCWL is designed to cater to the unique needs and preferences of each customer, providing tailored experiences that align with their lifestyles,” the company added.

Chery says that as a brand, it aims to create a strong Chery community where like-minded car owners can connect, share their experiences, and support one another. “Promoting trust-building which is fundamental values of WCWL, encouraging feedback and collaboration,” the company said.

“The very essence of WCWL is embedded in its name, ‘With Chery With Love’. This is more than just a tagline; it’s a commitment that Chery Malaysia makes to you, our car owners, Our purpose is simple yet profound: we want you to feel not just like car owners but as part of the Chery family,” said Celeste Lim, Chery Malaysia’s senior manager of PR, branding and marketing.

