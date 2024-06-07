New Chery 3S centre opens in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan

There’s a new Chery 3S centre in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan. Owned and operated by dealer-partner SS Mobile, the new facility is located at PT 10848, Jalan Desa Cempaka, Taman Desa Cempaka.

The 310 sqm 3S centre combines a showroom and service centre with “adequate service bays”. The sales part of the facility is open daily from 9am to 6pm, including Sundays and public holidays. The service centre operates from 9am to 6pm on weekdays and from 9am to 1pm on Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays and public holidays.

“With the opening of the Chery Nilai dealership, we can now better serve customers in Negeri Sembilan. Customers who previously had to travel from Nilai to Seremban for Chery vehicle services will no longer need to make that journey,” said Soon Boon Ping, network director at Chery Auto Malaysia, who officiated the launch together with SS Mobile COO Datuk Johnny Chan.

  • Peppa on Jun 07, 2024 at 1:16 pm

    Never in my life have seen a car service centre look this basic

