2024 Peugeot e-3008 EV in Malaysia – third-gen SUV seen in front of Stellantis office; up to 700 km range

Posted in Cars, Local News, Peugeot, Spyshots / By Anthony Lim / September 3 2024 11:48 pm

Stellantis Malaysia has been busy of late ramping up its Peugeot dealership network, but products are the key component to making it work for the brand, and by the looks of it, the follow-up to the Peugeot 408 may be on the way in soon.

Is the all-new 3008 the next Pug that will be introduced for our market? Well, the sighting of two units of the crossover outside the Stellantis office in Mutiara Damansara suggests so. Reader Jon Koh spotted the vehicles parked by the roadside, and duly snapped the photos you see here.

Interestingly, both units are e-3008s, the all-electric version of the P64, identified by the filler flap located on the left side of the vehicle (the mild-hybrid petrol version presents the flap on the right side of the car) and, in the second photo, by the – just visible – leading edge of the ‘e’ prefix before the 3008 on the tailgate of the second car.

With plenty of angles and lines, the new 3008 is sleek, and its fastback-styled roofline moves the nameplate’s visual presentation away from the second-gen’s more traditional SUV-tone. Underpinned by Stellantis’ STLA Medium platform, the electric version of the model is available in three variant forms.

The first is a base variant with 210 hp and 343 Nm, equipped with a 73 kWh battery which offers the car up to 525 km of travel range. The next is a Dual-Motor variant, which features a 211 hp/343 Nm front and 111/166 Nm rear motor configuration. It also gets the 73 kWh battery and a similar 525 km range.

The Long Range variant sticks with a single-motor layout, but bumps up the power to 230 hp while maintaining the 343 Nm of torque, and with a higher capacity 98 kWh battery pack is good for up to 700 km of travel.

In terms of charging, the e-3008 comes with an 11 kW AC onboard charger as standard, but a 22 kW AC charger is available as an option. As for DC charging, it takes around 30 minutes to get the 73 kWh battery from a 20 to 80% SoC in 30 minutes at the maximum rate of 160 kW.

It’s not known if the company will just go the EV route with this one or introduce the 1.2 litre mild-hybrid version as well. We’ll find out when the time comes.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.