Peugeot e-3008 EV debuts – single- and dual-motor variants, 98 kWh battery with up to 700 km range

Posted in Cars, International News, Peugeot / By Mick Chan / September 13 2023 2:07 pm

The Peugeot e-3008 has officially made its debut, bringing a fully electric model with three powertrain configurations across two trim variants – Allure and GT, featuring a standard single-motor, two-wheel-drive version with 157 kW (213 PS), a long-range 2WD variant with 170 kW (231 PS), and a dual-motor AWD layout with 240 kW (326 PS).

Measuring 4,540 mm long, 1,890 mm wide and 1,640 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,730 mm, the e-3008 offers a drag coefficient of 0.28. The e-3008 offers the brand’s new front-end treatment, where the grille and headlamps merge from the outer sides inwards from the now-familiar three-claw headlamp/DRL signature of the French brand.

The e-3008 cuts a sleeker line in its silhouette compared to the 3008, foregoing its predecessor‘s upright SUV shape for a more sloping fastback roofline that terminates in a ‘floating’ spoiler. At the rear, the e-3008 sports a full-width tail lamp assembly that echoes the headlamps in the use of the three-claw motif. Rolling stock for the e-3008 are wheels of 19 or 20 inches in diameter.

Employing the carmaker’s STLA platform, the e-3008 is designed to keep its centre of gravity as low as possible through the installation of its single-layer battery as low as possible between its axles, says Peugeot.

This battery is a 400-volt nickel-manganese-cobalt unit, and two versions are offered across the three powertrain variants; a 73 kWh battery pack is specified for the base Range variant with 213 PS and 343 Nm that yields 525 km of range, and this battery capacity is also specified in the Dual Motor variant offering the same 525 km.

The Long Range variant with the 231 PS/343 Nm gets a 98 kWh battery pack with 700 km of range. Range figures are estimates, pending approval for WLTP standard figures.

Charging the e-3008 is by an 11 kW AC onboard charger as standard or a 22 kW AC charger as an option, while up to 160 kW of DC charging can be received, offering a 20-80% SoC in 30 minutes for the standard range versions and under 30 minutes for the long range version.

Four drive modes are offered in the e-3008, including an AWD mode where applicable to the dual motor variant. Normal mode defaults to slightly reduced power and torque outputs when the accelerator pedal is pressed between zero to 70%, and full outputs are delivered beyond the 70% position.

Eco mode offers reduced energy consumption through a specific accelerator pedal setting, along with limiting power and torque outputs from the drive motor as well as reduced heating and air-conditioning performance. Sport mode offers a more dynamic drive with specific accelerator and power steering maps, while 4WD mode on applicable variants is available at speed of up to 135 km/h.

Inside, the Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit brings a 21-inch curved touchscreen that is standard on the GT variant of the e-3008; the Allure variant gets a pair of 10-inch displays merged into a single panel that is of the same shape as the 21-inch panel.

Here, the centre of the dashboard houses customisable touch-sensitive buttons which can be programmed to access up to 10 favourite functions, such as for navigation, phone calls, audio, air-conditioning and more. The centre console liberates space for more storage and for the front passenger, while the transmission selector has been relocated inboard of the steering wheel.

Upholstery in the e-3008 is a synthetic leather-fabric combination on the Allure variant, while the GT variant gets a combination of synthetic leather and Alcantara.

In a Peugeot first, the front seats can be specified with adaptive side bolsters which can inflate or deflate to adapt to the occupant’s body. Air quality monitoring features as standard, while the GT variant gets the Clean Cabin air treatment system to filter pollutants and gases. Meanwhile, audio is by a Focal 10-speaker premium hi-fi system.

Driver assistance systems in the e-3008 comes courtesy of the Drive Assist Plus suite, consisting of adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go and lane keeping assist, assisted lane change, speed limit notification, AEB, lane departure warning with lane departure correction, driver attention alert, long-range blind spot monitoring (up to 75 m), along with hill descent control and traction control including for low-grip conditions such as snow, mud and sand.

Offered in a selection of six exterior colours – Obsession Blue, Ingaro Blue, Okenite White, Pearl Black, Artense Grey and Titanium Grey, the Peugeot e-3008 will be produced at the carmaker’s Socheaux plant in France, and will go on sale from February 2024.

