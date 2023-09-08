Peugeot e-3008 EV previewed, to be unveiled Sept 12

In Cars, Peugeot / By Paul Tan / 8 September 2023 7:20 pm / 1 comment

Peugeot has decided to release a few preview photos of the upcoming Peugeot e-3008, an electric version of its 3008 SUV. It will make its public debut in France on September 12 2023.

No tech specs have been revealed as of yet, but perhaps it is similar to what its smaller sibling the e-2008 offers. The e-2008, which has been previewed but so far unlaunched in Malaysia, features a lithium-ion battery with a gross energy capacity of 50 kWh (46.2 kWh net) that is good for a range of up to 320 km following the WLTP standard. The battery powers a front-mounted electric motor rated at 136 PS (134 hp or 100 kW) and 260 Nm of torque.

We’ll be back with more details of the e-3008 when it is unveiled in full. In the meantime, does anyone know if the e-2008 be launched in Malaysia?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.