2024 Haval H9 – 2nd-generation off-road SUV with 2.0L petrol, 2.4L diesel engines; from RM126k in China

Posted in Cars, Haval, International News / By Mick Chan / September 4 2024 1:18 pm

First unveiled at the 2024 Beijing Motor Show in April this year, the second-generation Haval H9 was shown at the 2024 Chengdu Motor Show that is currently ongoing in China. The 2024 Haval H9 is offered in China in three variants, and pre-order pricing starts from 205,900 yuan (RM126,026) to 235,900 yuan (RM144,282).

Produced at the manufacturer’s plant in Yongchuan, Chongqing in China, the Haval H9 is offered with petrol and diesel powertrains, the former a 165 kW (224 PS) 2.0 litre turbocharged unit paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and the latter is a 137 kW (186 PS) 2.4 litre turbodiesel mated to a nine-speed automatic. Drivelines for both are equipped with front, centre and rear locking differentials.

A diesel powertrain of similar configuration to the one in the Haval H9 also features in the Great Wall Motor Poer Sahar Off-Road Edition, which is rated for 184 PS and 480 Nm.

In terms of exterior dimensions, the Haval H9 measures 4,950 mm long, 1,960 mm wide and 1,930 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,850 mm. This model has a towing capacity of 2,500 kg, while its roof can take a static load of up to 75 kg. Wheels are a set of two-tone 19-inch alloy wheels shod in tyres measuring 265/55R19.

Inside, the Haval H9 can hold a claimed 791 litres of luggage, and Great Wall Motor claims that the second-generation SUV is ‘the quietest off-road SUV ever’, with cabin sound levels measured to be 57 decibels at 80 km/h, and 64.1 decibels at 120 km/h according to the manufacturer.

The digital instrument display for the driver is accompanied by a 14.6-inch central infotainment touchscreen, while the centre console retains physical controls with a chunky transmission selector, rotary selector and buttons. The two-tone interior scheme features perforated leather upholstery, and the second-row seats can also be folded flat.

is offered in four exterior colours; Smoke Mist White, Roof Tile Black, Stone Blue Grey and Mountain Green.

Second-generation Great Wall Motor Haval H9 at 2024 Auto China Beijing

