Geely EX5 – Proton eMas 7 twin rebadged from Galaxy E5 for global markets; European debut September 10

Posted in Cars, Geely, International News / By Jonathan Lee / September 4 2024 8:12 pm

Who would’ve thought that the name EX5 would be used for both Honda’s iconically utilitarian kapchai and Geely’s latest high-tech electric vehicle? We didn’t either, but here we are – the Geely Galaxy E5, developed together with its Proton eMas 7 (stylised as e.MAS 7) twin, will be called the Geely EX5 for global markets.

The SUV, launched in China last month, is making its overseas premiere in Frankfurt on September 10. No details on pricing, specs, equipment or even market availability as yet, with Geely only promising to deliver a car with a “comfy ride, epic range, and head-turning looks.”

However, the EX5’s impending debut in the German metropolis does suggests that it will be headed to European markets. That’s not always the case for Geely’s overseas car launches, however – the Geometry A, for instance, was revealed in Singapore back in 2019 but is still not sold there.

Expect the EX5 to be offered with the same powertrain and battery options as the Galaxy E5, which gets a single front motor producing 218 PS (160 kW) and 320 Nm of torque. This gets the car from zero to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds.

Two Aegis short blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery capacities are available in the Middle Kingdom – the 49.52 kWh version has a CLTC range of 440 km, while the 60.22 kWh unit is claimed to be able to travel up to 530 km. Expect much shorter range figures on the far more realistic WLTP cycle as used in Europe.

The EX5 should also receive the Galaxy E5’s tech, which includes a 10.2-inch digital instrument display, a head-up display and a 15.4-inch infotainment touchscreen. The latter runs on a Flyme Auto operating system, co-developed with Meizu – a smartphone maker owned by Geely chairman Li Shufu. An 16-speaker in house-developed Flyme Audio sound system will likely be offered as well, replete with headrest speakers for the driver.

While the EX5 is anticipated to enter European markets, it may not be offered in the UK and other right-hand-drive countries. That’s because it’s been reported by Autocar that Proton is making a return to major RHD export markets, with the eMas 7 likely to be the spearhead – although Geely’s own public relations head Ash Sutcliffe has since denied this.

GALLERY: Geely Galaxy E5

