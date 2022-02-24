In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 February 2022 2:55 pm / 0 comments

Ubiquitous and evergreen, the Honda EX5 celebrates its 35th anniversary on Malaysian roads. Marking the occasion is the 2022 Honda EX5 35th Anniversary Limited Edition, priced at RM5,198, excluding road tax, insurance and registration.

Coming in a special Extravagant Gold Metallic colour scheme, the EX5 Limited Edition will have a production run of only 2,000 units. Aside from the commemorative gold paintwork, a 35th anniversary emblem is also attached to the front cowl, along with “Limited Edition” graphics.

The 2022 35th Anniversary EX5 is differentiated from the 2021 edition – priced at RM4,783 – which came in Euphoria Red Metallic and Pearl Nightfall Blue paint, as well as either a spoked or cast alloy wheel version. For this year’s EX5 Limited Edition, only a spoked wheel version is available with the headlight surround and passenger grab rail in chrome.

As is expected, the 35th Anniversary EX5 carries the legendary Cub engine, a single-cylinder, air-cooled 110 cc mill, fed by EFI. Producing 8.5 hp at 7,500 rpm and 8.62 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm, the power Gerets to the rear wheel via a four-speed rotary gearbox and centrifugal clutch.

Fuel for the EX5 is carried in a 4.3-litre tank under the seat with mechanical drum brakes front and rear. Telescopic forks hold up the front end and twin two-position preload adjustable shock absorbers do the job at the back, while the rider can start the engine using electric and kick starting.