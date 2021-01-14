In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 January 2021 10:59 am / 1 comment

Celebrating a Malaysian motorcycle icon, Boon Siew Honda is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Honda EX5 with the 2021 Honda EX 35th Anniversary Edition. There are two variants on offer, priced at RM4,783 with spoked wheels and RM5,009 for the cast alloy wheels version.

Perhaps as evergreen and simple as a motorcycle can be, the 35th Anniversary EX5 carries the legendary Cub engine, a single-cylinder, air-cooled 110 cc mill, fed by EFI. Producing 8.5 hp at 7,500 rpm and 8.62 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm, the EX5 uses a four-speed rotary gearbox and centrifugal clutch.

Fuel for the EX5 is carried in a 4.3-litre tank under the seat with mechanical drum brakes front and rear. Telescopic forks port up the front end and twin shock absorbers do the job at the back with the engine using electric and kick starting as standard.

There are two colour choices for the EX5 35th Anniversary Edition – Euphoria Red Metallic and Pearl Nightfall Blue. For the spoke wheeled EX5, the passenger grab rail and head light surround come in black, while the cast wheeled version features the headlight surround and grab rail in chrome.

The 2020 Honda EX5 35th Anniversary Edition comes with a two-year or 20,000 km manufacturing warranty. The EX5 35th Anniversary is available immediately at all Boon Siew Honda authorised dealers in Malaysia.