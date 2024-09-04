2024 GWM Haval H6 HEV in Malaysia – turbo hybrid, Proton X70, Honda CR-V rival, under RM145k

Posted in Cars, Great Wall Motor, Local News / By Mick Chan / September 4 2024 3:07 pm

The order books have opened for the Great Wall Motor Haval H6 Hybrid in Malaysia, and the company has announced that the electrified SUV is estimated to be priced below RM145,000.

While it will eventually be a locally assembled (CKD) model to roll out of the EPMB facility in Melaka, the Haval H6 Hybrid will first arrive locally with an initial run of 100 fully imported (CBU) units before switching over to local assembly, which will retain the same specifications as the initial CBU batch. This will arrive on the Malaysian market in a sole trim variant, the Ultra (or high-specification).

Powertrain for the Haval H6 Hybrid is comprised of a 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 150 PS and 230 Nm of torque, working together with an electric motor rated at 177 PS and 300 Nm and which is integrated into a two-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

Combined, the total system output from the electrified powertrain is 243 PS and 530 Nm of torque. The electric motor is the primary provider of drive, with the combustion engine contributing to propulsion when operating at higher speeds and the system selects between the two depending on situation.

Exterior equipment includes matrix LED headlamps and 19-inch alloy wheels finished in gloss black, along with the ‘Star Matrix’ grille in front.

Inside, the Haval H6 Hybrid gets dual-zone climate control, rear air-con vents, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, a powered tailgate, a Qi wireless charger and an eight-speaker audio system, as well as a panoramic glass sunroof, head-up display and a ‘boss seat’ shoulder switch on the front passenger seat.

Safety equipment in the Haval H6 Hybrid is comprised of six airbags, a 360-degree camera and a parking assist system, while its ADAS ensemble includes AEB, full-speed adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, rear cross traffic alert and lane change assist.

Yesterday’s announcement of the order book opening for the Haval H6 Hybrid also noted that customers who make an early-bird booking will get RM3,000 in exclusive value with a RM1,000 booking fee, and the vehicle will come with a 10-year, 1,000,000 km vehicle warranty and an eight-year, 1,000,000 km powertrain warranty, which covers its HEV system, Dedicated Hybrid Transmission, high voltage battery and cable as well as the transmission control unit.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.