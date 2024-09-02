GWM Haval H6 Hybrid open for booking in Malaysia – SUV due to be launched in Q3, RM145k estimated price

Posted in Cars, Great Wall Motor, Haval, Local News / By Anthony Lim / September 2 2024 8:41 pm

Last month, Great Wall Motor Malaysia announced that the Haval H6 Hybrid was set to make its way into the market in the third quarter, reiterating what it said about the SUV’s arrival back in May. Now, ahead of that introduction, the company has opened the order books for the hybrid, with its estimated price expected to be in the region of RM145,000.

When it makes its debut, the SUV will be GWM’s first CKD vehicle in Malaysia, locally assembled by EPMB in Melaka. First previewed in its local specification form via a brief session in China earlier this year, the H6 was then given its first public showing here at the Malaysia Autoshow, with trim and specification fully revealed.

Two variants will be offered for our market, a standard model and a high-specification one. Both will feature the same hybrid powertrain, consisting of a 150 PS/230 Nm 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, working in combination with a 177 PS/300 Nm electric motor, the latter integrated into the two-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

During operation, the electric motor provides the main means of propulsion, with the engine coming into play at higher speeds; the system choosing which to use depending on the situation. Total system output is 243 PS (240 hp or 179 kW) and 530 Nm.

External features include a “Star Matrix” grille flanked by Matrix LED headlights, which both variants get. The wheels provide the main clue as to which is what, with the entry-level H6 wearing 18-inch two-tone alloys, while the high-spec variant is shod with 19-inch gloss black units.

Inside, the difference is much easier to spot, as the lower-spec version gets black leather upholstery with white stitching and silver trim, while the high-spec sports a black-and-white interior and rose gold trim.

The interior trim on the standard (left) and high-spec versions of the H6 Hybrid.

Otherwise, save a few bits, the two versions are similarly equipped. Both come with the same level of tech, led by a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen. The H6 is also equipped with dual-zone climate control, rear air-con vents, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, a powered tailgate, a Qi wireless charger and an eight-speaker audio system.

The high-spec model adds on a panoramic glass sunroof, head-up display and ‘boss seat’ shoulder switches on the front passenger seat. As for safety and driver assistance kit, the list includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a parking assist system and an ADAS suite offering items such as autonomous emergency braking (AEB), full-speed adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, rear cross traffic alert and lane change assist.

The announcement also mentions those who make an early-bird booking for the SUV will be able to unlock RM 3,000 in exclusive value with a RM 1,000 booking fee. The company says that the Haval H6 Hybrid will come with a 10-year or 1,000,000 km vehicle warranty and a eight-year or 1,000,000 km (whichever comes first) powertrain warranty for its HEV system, including its Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT), high voltage battery and cable as well as the transmission control unit.

GALLERY: GWM Haval H6 low-spec at Malaysia Autoshow 2024

