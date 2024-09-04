Malaysian fuel prices September 2024 week two – 2 sen drop; diesel to RM3.16/litre, RON97 to RM3.40/litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / September 4 2024 6:23 pm

It is Wednesday, which means it is once again time for the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia, and the ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of September 5 to 11, 2024.

The downward trend for petrol and diesel pricing in Peninsular Malaysia continues, once again with a two sen drop for the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends which are now priced at RM3.16 per litre, down from RM3.18 per litre for the diesel blends last week.

This now makes the price of diesel 19 sen lower than the RM3.35 per litre rate when the subsidy rationalisation programme for the fuel in Peninsular Malaysia began on June 10. Euro 5 B7 diesel, which retails for 20 sen per litre more, will be at RM3.36 per litre for the coming week.

The same drop also applies to RON 97 petrol, with the two sen drop making the premium grade of petrol RM3.40 per litre for the coming week, from its present rate of RM3.42 per litre. Meanwhile for RON 95 petrol, this continues at its ceiling price of RN2.05 per litre as set by the Malaysian government in 2021.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, September 11, 2024, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 36th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 295th in total since the format’s introduction at the start of 2019.

