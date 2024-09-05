Volvo backtracks on EV-only 2030 pledge – we provide products that our customers want, says CEO Rowan

Posted in Cars, International News, Volvo / By Danny Tan / September 5 2024 1:16 pm

Volvo’s pledge to go fully-electric by 2030 was bold when it was made in 2021, but the EV momentum was very strong back then. Electric vehicle growth has slowed down of late, while sales of hybrids – once viewed as outdated tech – have soared, surprising many carmakers who put down large bets on EVs. Not Toyota, whose chairman Akio Toyoda must be sitting smug now.

Anyway, with the turning (or rather slowing) of the tide, Volvo is now backtracking on its EV-only 2030 declaration. CEO Jim Rowan is now suggesting that the Geely-owned Swedish brand could continue to sell hybrid cars after that date.

“We are not dogmatic about our 2030 ambitions. Most important is that we provide products that our customers want. We will be ready to go fully electric this decade, but if the market infrastructure and customer acceptance is not quite there, we can allow that to take a few more years,” he said at the 90/90 day event, where the new XC90 was unveiled.

Volvo has two flagship three-row SUVs – the electric EX90 (left) and the new XC90, which maintains ICE

Along with the loosening of the EV deadline is a commitment to continue developing hybrids. “The transition to electrification will not be linear. Customers and markets are moving at different speeds, and therefore we will continue to invest in our hybrids so that wherever you are in your journey to electric driving, you can have a Volvo to suit your needs and your situations,” he added, reported by Autocar.

The new XC90 is an example of this approach. Production of the Volvo EX90 started in June and the first batch is currently being shipped to customers (coming soon to Malaysia), but the three-row electric SUV has not replaced the XC90, which continues to pair a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with mild and plug-in hybrid systems. The T8 PHEV provides up to 71 km of pure electric range per full charge.

This approach will “provide customers with the options that best suit them” while giving Volvo “a balanced portfolio as we continue our transition towards full electrification,” Rowan said. A good move, we say. Full details on the 2025 Volvo XC90 here.

GALLERY: 2025 Volvo XC90

