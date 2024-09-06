BMW production fuel-cell EV to be launched in 2028; fuel-cell powertrain to be jointly developed with Toyota

BMW and Toyota have jointly announced that the two carmakers are cooperating for the German manufacturer to roll out a series-production hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle in 2028.

“This is a milestone in automotive history, the first-ever series production fuel cell vehicle to be offered by a global premium manufacturer. Powered by hydrogen and driven by the spirit of our cooperation, it will underscore how technological progress is shaping future mobility,” said BMW chairman Oliver Zipse.

The model most likely to emerge as the series-production fuel-cell vehicle would be the iX5 Hydrogen, which has been undergoing tests in various forms since 2019. The iX5 Hydrogen features a hydrogen fuel cell stack that generates up to 125 kW (170 hp) from hydrogen while emitting pure water, and is complemented by a battery-electric motor setup that outputs 231 hp, for a combined 401 hp from both systems.

“We are pleased that the collaboration between BMW and Toyota has entered a new stage. In our long history of partnership, we have confirmed that BMW and Toyota share the same passion for cars and belief in ‘technology openness’ and a ‘multi-pathway’ approach to carbon neutrality,” said Toyota president Koji Sato.

The fuel-cell powertrain systems will be jointly developed by BMW and Toyota, and will result in their use in individual models from both BMW and Toyota. Future fuel-cell electric vehicle models from BMW and Toyota can be expected to maintain their distinct brand identities, and the collaboration on development and procurement aims to drive down costs of fuel cell technology, the BMW statement read.

“We will deepen our collaboration in efforts such as the joint development of next-generation fuel cell systems and the expansion of infrastructure, aiming for the realization of a hydrogen society. We will accelerate our efforts together with BMW and partners across various industries to realize a future where hydrogen energy supports society,” Toyota president Sato said.

Toyota has long been a champion of fuel-cell technology as part of its multi-pathway strategy towards carbon neutrality, and its own fuel-cell vehicle, the Mirai, entered its second generation in 2019. Likewise, BMW also views hydrogen fuel cell technology as complementary to BEV technology.

In addition to developing hydrogen fuel-cell technology, Toyota has been working on hydrogen combustion engines, and has entered racing with a hydrogen-powered Corolla with Toyota board chairman Akio Toyoda at the wheel.

GALLERY: BMW iX5 Hydrogen

Mick Chan

Mick Chan

 
 

