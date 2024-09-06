Volvo EX60 EV built on SPA3 platform confirmed

Posted in Cars, International News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / September 6 2024 11:10 am

At Volvo’s recent 90/90 event, the company confirmed that its upcoming all-electric sedan – the ES90 – will make its debut in March next year. What comes next will be the EX60, which is set to be an important model for the Swedish brand, as it is the smaller sibling to the larger EX90.

As you can tell by the name, the EX60 will be in the same class as the highly popular XC60, which was and still is Volvo’s best-selling model. Unlike the EX90 that is build on the second-generation Scalable Product Architecture (SPA), the EX60 will be the first to use the third-generation version of the platform known as SPA3.

This will be underpinned by what the company calls the ‘Volvo Cars Superset’ technology stack and improves upon the SPA2 by having enhanced core computing capability. However, the company says the most significant change is improved scalability so it can continuously develop and build cars of all sizes, be it larger than the EX90 or smaller than the EX30 or anything in between.

These benefits also allow for lower investment costs and stronger future cash flow. “By having a scalable SPA3 architecture, we create increased synergies and improve technology efficiency when it comes to core computing, batteries, e-motors, megacasting and modular manufacturing – all factors that contribute to significantly driving down the costs of producing cars,” the company said in its release.

“Our Torslanda plant and its preparation for production of SPA3 cars showcase our approach to future manufacturing, with all capabilities needed to produce a car located in the same area. This approach becomes especially powerful when we’re able to use the same key components across all cars built on SPA3, meaning that complexity goes down and flexibility goes up,” it added.

