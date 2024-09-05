Volvo ES90 teased – S90 replacement is an electric flagship sedan based on EX90; March 2025 reveal

Posted in Cars, International News, Volvo / By Jonathan Lee / September 5 2024 8:42 am

Thought Volvo sedans were all but dead? Think again – Gothenburg pulled a blinder at the end of last night’s 90/90 event by releasing an all-too-brief teaser of the ES90, ahead of its March 2025 reveal.

Volvo’s flagship electric sedan, as denoted by the “E” in the car’s moniker, is the replacement for the handsome but flawed S90, now eight years old. However, given slowing demand for EVs at the moment, it’s likely that its petrol-powered predecessor will soldier on for some time yet, with a similar far-reaching makeover to the new XC90 that was also unveiled at the event.

No details have been revealed just yet, just a couple of shadowy images showing a similar six-window glasshouse to the S90. This is remixed with details like the flush pop-out door handles and slimmer frameless side view mirrors – both lifted from the much-delayed EX90.

That’s not all it will share with its SUV sibling – the car is expected to be built on the same second-generation Scalable Product Architecture (SPA2) as the EX90. This means it should come with the same motor and similar battery options.

These include a rear-wheel-drive Single Motor model producing 279 PS (205 kW) and 490 Nm of torque, an all-wheel-drive Twin Motor making 408 PS (300 kW) and 770 Nm, and a Twin Motor Performance with 517 PS (380 kW) and 910 Nm.

Volvo S90 replacement rendered by Theophilus Chin

As for range, the RWD model’s 104 kWh battery provides a WLTP-rated figure of up to 580 km on the EX90, while the larger 111 kWh pack is exclusive to the AWD cars and enables them to travel up to 614 km. With a lower weight (the EX90 tips the scales at up to 2.8 tonnes) and a more aerodynamic body, the ES90 should fair even better, despite possibly smaller batteries – as is the case with the car’s Geely Group stablemate, the Lotus Emeya, versus the related Eletre SUV.

Unlike the EX90, which is built in South Carolina, the ES90 will reportedly be built in Zhejiang, China at a joint-venture plant between Geely and Volvo – as evidenced by this bizarre photo leak from earlier this year. This is because the ES90 has likely been designed for the Middle Kingdom, where sedan sales are still strong, although it will still be offered in global markets. This also raises the possibility of a wagon version coming along in the future, preserving the company’s heritage in the segment – the EV90, perhaps?

