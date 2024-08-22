2025 Volvo XC90 facelift to debut on September 4

Posted in Cars, International News, Volvo / By Mick Chan / August 22 2024 4:37 pm

The upcoming Volvo XC90 facelift is set to debut early next month on September 4 at the marque’s 90/90 Day event that will be livestreamed online, according to the manufacturer, where the heavily revised flagship hybrid SUV will be shown alongside the fully electric EX90 that made its global debut in November 2022.

Its debut will mark a full 10 years since the current, second-generation XC90 took a bow for the first time in August 2014, and this will carry the ICE-powered – albeit electrified – flagship SUV alongside the battery-electric EX90 into the foreseeable future. This follows a mild update in 2019, with visual tweaks and updated powertrains.

From this overhead view teaser, the upcoming new XC90 can be seen to feature a revised version of the ‘Thor’s Hammer’ daytime running light LED signature, along with bonnet crease lines that now appear to feature an additional ‘step’. By contrast, the EX90 positioned opposite has more minimalist sculpting, along with its pixelated DRL signature.

2024 Volvo XC90

The 2024 XC90 that is presently in the Malaysian market packs a 145 PS electric motor that adds to the ICE powertrain for combined outputs of 462 PS and 709 Nm, while the 18.8 kWh battery pack update as part of the 2023 model year revision for the plug-in hybrid range brings between 70 km and 90 km of EV range, depending on model.

Meanwhile production for the all-electric EX90 commenced in June this year, nearly 20 months at Volvo’s plant near Charleston, South Carolina in the United States.

The seven-seater EV has been confirmed for the Malaysian market, and it is scheduled to arrive locally in the fourth quarter of this year. Scheduled ahead of that is the compact EX30, which should be soon, for which Malaysian-market registrations of interest have been opened.

