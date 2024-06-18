Volvo XC90 – current 10-year-old SPA1 model to get heavy facelift, sold alongside new SPA2 EX90 EV

By /

Volvo XC90 – current 10-year-old SPA1 model to get heavy facelift, sold alongside new SPA2 EX90 EV

Current Volvo XC90.

We can now confirm that the Volvo XC90 will receive a heavy facelift soon, and that the updated model – still built on SPA1 platform – will be sold alongside the SPA2-based all-electric EX90. As such, Volvo will still field an ICE offering in the large SUV segment for the near future at least.

The current Volvo XC90 will very soon turn a full 10 years old, having been first unveiled in August 2014. The second-generation model has gone largely unchanged over the decade, with just a light facelift in 2019.

Soon enough, though, it will be given a major refresh with an entirely new front end – one that brings it closer to Volvo’s latest design language. How do we know this? Well, we spotted a test mule wearing the new face while visiting the brand HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden, though unfortunately we weren’t allowed to take photos in the area.

But while the front of the said vehicle carried some camouflage to hide the design, the rear end appeared virtually identical to the current model. Having said that, the actual model should, at the very least, sport updated light graphics.

The interior of the test mule on the other hand was covered completely, so expect the final car to have a redesigned dashboard. Hopefully, it will form a nice middle ground between the current car’s posh but ageing design and the EX90’s modern but overly simplistic cabin.

The 2025 Volvo XC90 should continue to feature a mix of mild-hybrid (MHEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrains, although how different they would be (if at all) from the current lineup remains to be seen. Volvo officially ended ICE R&D work back in 2021 – now handled by a new JV with Geely called Aurobay – to fully focus on electric powertrains.


New Volvo EX90 EV.

The EX90 EV on the other hand, after an abnormally-long gestation period (20-month gap between initial debut in end-2022 and start of production this month), should make its way into major markets over the next few quarters. We will have to wait and see if it’s still on track to make its debut in Malaysia by the end of 2024.

So folks, what do you think of the second-gen Volvo XC90 potentially outliving the first-gen‘s 12-year lifespan? Discuss below.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Hafriz Shah

Preferring to drive cars rather than desks, Hafriz Shah ditched his suit and tie to join the ranks of Malaysia’s motoring hacks. A car’s technical brilliance is completely lost on him, appreciating character-making quirks more. When not writing this ego trip of a bio, he’s usually off driving about aimlessly, preferably in a car with the right combination of three foot pedals and six gears.

 

Comments

  • fudgemesideways on Jun 19, 2024 at 7:53 am

    Heavy facelift? Just make a lighter one.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 1
    Reply
    • Dah Menang Semua on Jun 19, 2024 at 2:53 pm

      10-years old still facelift
      Come-on give me a break pls!

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0
      Reply
  • Joseph on Jun 19, 2024 at 12:16 pm

    Beautiful car, even after 10 years

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • EV Car Mafia on Jun 19, 2024 at 2:27 pm

    Bring back the old ICE with mild hybrid ? Is all electric backfiring in the premium car sector with all the Chinese cars flooding the market?

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • hazri on Jun 19, 2024 at 3:26 pm

    ya should have done a long time ago. really outdated.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 