Volvo ES90 pre-production has begun in China – V551 EV sedan expected to replace S90 and debut in 2024

Posted in Cars, International News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / January 4 2024 12:02 pm

Volvo has produced the first prototype of its new fully electric flagship sedan which is expected to replace the current S90. Rumoured to be called the ES90 and known internally by the codename V551, news of the Swedish carmaker’s electric vehicle (EV) surfaced after a photo and specifications were leaked.

As reported by Autocar and Teknikens Varld, the photo in question was posted to Volvo’s employee intranet and showed members of the Volvo’s production team in Zhejiang gathered around a sign that read ‘Volvo Cars V551 First VP Car Celebration’ (VP stands for verification prototype) and ‘Confidential Top Secret’.

The photo doesn’t give us a look at the ES90, which will compete against models like the BMW i5, Mercedes-Benz EQE and the upcoming Audi A6 e-tron. Based on leaked specifications, the ES90 is expected to be underpinned by Volvo’s SPA2 platform that is already used by the EX90 and Polestar 3.

Next-generation Volvo S90 render by Theophilus Chin

The EV is also said to be available with a single-motor, rear-wheel drive setup, or a dual-motor, all-wheel drive configuration. Paired with the motor(s) is a battery with a gross energy capacity of 111 kWh (107 kWh usable) providing as much as 600 km with the RWD drivetrain. Other details indicate the ES90 will be a big car, measuring in a 4,999 mm long, 1,945 mm wide, 1,547 mm tall and with a wheelbase spanning 3,100 mm.

According to reports, development of the ES90 is said to be partly carried out alongside Geely’s Galaxy E8 and Zeekr 007, although those Chinese EVs are built on Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform

In recent months, Volvo has released the EX30, EX90 and EM90, and the ES90 will be the next model to only be offered with electric powertrains when it debuts, reportedly in late 2025 or in early 2025. The next-generation XC60 will also go fully electric and is expected this year, but the company has yet to announce if the S60 and V60 will also go the electric route.

