In Audi, Cars, Concept Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 19 April 2021 1:38 pm / 0 comments

The second out of four cars Audi unveiled at the Auto Shanghai 2021 is the A6 e-tron concept, which makes it debut for the very first time, not too long after the Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron were revealed.

Official details regarding the A6 e-tron are scarce for the time being, but the futuristic sedan is expected to ride on the new Premium Platform Electric architecture that is being co-developed by Audi and Porsche. Key benefits of the PPE is greater scalability, so Audi can stretch or shrink the wheelbase depending on what car it intends to make.

Design-wise, the A6 e-tron is quite a handsome thing, to the eyes of this writer at least. The slim LED headlights and closed-off singleframe grille – two classic Audi e-tron styling cues – are present, although the profile is now more of a sportback as opposed to the conventional sedan look. Must’ve been odd seeing this next to the new A7L Sedan on stage, we reckon.

At the back, the concept features slim OLED tail lights, joined together by the illuminated four rings. There is also an integrated spoiler, as well as a pretty sizeable diffuser. Because it’s still in the concept phase, things like the door handles and physical side mirrors are absent, though expect Audi to offer the digital side mirrors as an option when the A6 e-tron enters production.

As of press time, Audi has yet to reveal the cabin in full. What’s available are sketches of the general layout, previewing things like a four-spoke steering wheel, fully digital Audi virtual cockpit, and a large tablet-sized touchscreen infotainment display in the middle. However, it should be a pretty spacious car, considering that it is 4.96 metres-long.

Likewise with the powertrain. Not much have been mentioned so far, but Audi said it will feature a 100 kWh battery pack that offers up to 700 km of range (WLTP cycle) on a full charge. The innovative 800-volt electrical architecture will also be used, and at full capacity, a 10-minute charge via ultra fast DC charging provides 300 km of range.

You can expect more expensive versions of the A6 e-tron to feature two electric motors and quattro all-wheel drive. Performance levels should be decent as well, whereas hotter S and RS models could also be in the pipeline. So, what do you think of it?