Geely Galaxy E8 EV details revealed – 272 PS, 0.19 Cd, 25.6-inch HUD; to launch Q4 2023 fr RM141k in China

In Cars, Geely, International News / By Mick Chan / 15 August 2023 11:55 am / 2 comments

Details for the Geely E8 have been released by China’s ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT), following its Geely’s announcement of the car in February this year, according to 42How.

The Geely E8 is a fully electric model that measures 5,010 mm long, 1,920 mm wide and 1,465 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,925 mm, while its wheel track widths are 1,641 mm and 1,646 mm front and rear, respectively. Weight is 2,030 kg, according to the documentation sighted by 42How.

Power comes from a lithium-iron phosphate battery, according to the Chinese news outlet, and has a powertrain output of 200 kW (272 PS), and its top speed is 190 km/h. The Galaxy E8 has a drag coefficient of 0.19 Cd, according to Car News China.

According to Car News China, the Galaxy E8 is equipped with lidar concealed in its roof, along with high-definition cameras located at the sides of the vehicle. Images from Chinese ministry filing also show that the E8 has exterior cameras at the front and rear of the vehicle.

The Chinese website also reported that the interior of the Galaxy E8 will be outfitted with a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel, a 13.2-inch central infotainment screen, while ahead of the front passenger is a 16.2-inch screen. Projected on the windscreen is a 25.6-inch augmented reality display.

Being the flagship model of the Galaxy range of models, the Galaxy E8 is expected to be priced in the range of 219,800 yuan (RM140,954) to 331,800 yuan (RM212,778), and is expected to compete against the likes of the BYD Han, a flagship EV sedan with up to 600 km of range.

