Jaecoo opens first East Malaysian dealership in Kota Kinabalu – “geometric” 3S showroom off Jalan Lintas

Posted in Jaecoo, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / September 9 2024 1:52 pm

Jaecoo is expanding to East Malaysia with a new dealership in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah. The striking “geometric” showroom, operated by Universal Jaecoo, is located on Jalan Limau Manis Iramanis, off the city’s main arterial road Jalan Lintas.

The facility, a former Land Rover dealership, has a capacity to entertain a foot traffic of 200 visitors a month and provides end-to-end sales and after-sales service. It also has a customer lounge with a dedicated coffee and tea bar, high-speed internet connectivity and prayer rooms.

“East Malaysia is an important market to us. Fans can expect to be immersed in a premium ownership experience that embodies the Jaecoo “From Classic, Beyond Classic” brand essence. We believe the J7 fits right in with the appetite of SUV fans in Sabah and Jaecoo is ready to fulfil this demand,” said Chery Corporate Malaysia executive vice president Leo Chen.

The showroom will display both front- and all-wheel-drive versions of the J7, according to Jaecoo Malaysia vice president Emily Lek. “Our professionally trained sales advisors are also ready to attend to product enquiries and to arrange test drives upon request,” she said. “With the future in mind, we believe we are well positioned in the market and have the capabilities to expand in tandem with our customer base in Sabah.”

Universal Jaecoo managing director Chok Yun Kiong added: “The team at Universal Jaecoo is ever ready to deliver the best for our customers in Sabah. We are thrilled to be entrusted to carry the Jaecoo brand which is a testament to our capabilities and experience as an auto retailer that understands the East Malaysian market.”

