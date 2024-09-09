JPJ identifies measures to improve counter service – four areas to reduce congestion and waiting time

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / September 9 2024 5:26 pm

JPJ has identified several measures to improve on the delivery of counter service nationwide. The four points were listed in a statement by the department’s director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly bin Ramli following a visit by chief secretary to the government Datuk Seri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar to a JPJ counter in Galeria, Putrajaya earlier this month. The KSN ordered improvements to be made within a week.

The road transport department says that there are a couple of issues that it needs to pay attention on, especially regarding the improvement of counter service to reduce congestion and waiting times for customers.

One area is to make available JPJ Assist officers to guide customers on transactions that can be made online. Officers will approach customers waiting in line to see if their business can be done online, and if yes, guide them on the process. JPJ adds that it will also encourage customers to renew their driving license (LMM) and road tax (LKM) online via the MyJPJ app and mySIKAP portal.

The department will also improve the JPJeQ system to allow customers to obtain a queue number by scanning a QR code. Customers will receive notifications on the status of their queue number on their phones.

JPJ will also implement an amendment to the standard operating procedure (SOP) for transactions involving vehicle and driver licensing that involves physical documents or forms, to be replaced by digital versions that can be filled up before heading to JPJ counters.

“JPJ hopes that the improvements that will be carried out can reduce congestion and waiting times at JPJ counters, leading to the best service for JPJ customers,” the JPJ D-G said.

Remember, road tax and lesen renewal can now be done online, so download the MyJPJ app if you haven’t already done so, and do it from the comfort of your home – leave the walk-in experience for those who really have to do so.

