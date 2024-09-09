Special ‘EV’ number plate series now on JPJ eBid – reserved for electric vehicles, bidding ends Sept 13

The special ‘EV’ number plate series is now available on JPJ eBid. The bidding period on JPJ’s online bidding platform is five days, ending 10pm on September 13. As usual, the results will be out the following day.
Note that all numbers are open for tender, except for EV1, which already has a VVIP owner. No prizes for guessing who, which will be announced soon, transport minister Anthony Loke said at the launch of the JPJePlate at Cyberjaya.
Unlike regular state and other special number plate series, EV plates are only for registration on full electric vehicles. Also unlike other special plates, this one is a running series that will ‘enter production’ so to speak – from now, all EVs in Malaysia will use EV plates, which will be followed by EVA, EVB and so on.
JPJ says that successful bids cannot be reversed, and any rayuan regarding that, or for the authorities to allow the use of the EV plate on a non-EV, will not be entertained. Bidding fees and service charges are government revenue and will not be refunded.
By the way, these EV number plates are not to be confused with the just-launched JPJePlate special number plate design for EVs – the latter is the physical license plate, while this post is regarding the number itself. This means that from today (the JPJePlate is mandatory for EVs effective today), full electric vehicles can be marked out by both their number and white plate.
By the way, Kia’s EVs like the EV9 and upcoming EV5 would be perfect with the single digit plates.
Comments
So need to own an EV first only can bid?
You can bid first then own an EV.
Well done our transport minister. Very good. Very free
suits my xpeng tepeng later onnn
Cannot even “park” the number on a ICE motorcycle if you are waiting for your new EV. Yikes
If you buy a used EV later and wish to change that EV9413 number plate with you own lucky number, you can’t too.
We bet those won EV number plate series bidding will go make their EV plate with fancy fonts or extra small fonts or crystals acrylic materials….
I bet they won’t. later have trouble being recognised by car park automated camera. can enter but cannot exit
Bid.. bid.. last final 1 hour, website crash. Same game. Boring
Can park on EV bike?
All EV from now on must use EV designated plate numbers?
I was thinking to book a Mini using my PEN15.
Is that what it means? Sounds like it but not very clear