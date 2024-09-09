Toyota Raize scores 1-star Latin NCAP safety rating – Perodua Ativa twin gets standard 2 airbags, no ADAS

Toyota Raize scores 1-star Latin NCAP safety rating – Perodua Ativa twin gets standard 2 airbags, no ADAS

It’s not often that us Malaysians have it good, but that really is the case with the Perodua Ativa. That car comes as standard with six airbags and a range of driver assistance systems such as autonomous emergency braking and lane keeping assist – and hence it gets a five-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating.

Unfortunately, outside of this country (and Japan, of course), the Ativa’s triplets – the Daihatsu Rocky and Toyota Raize – aren’t quite as well equipped. That’s particularly true in Latin America, where the Raize received a disappointing one-star safety rating from Latin NCAP.

The car, made in Indonesia for markets like Mexico, Chile and Uruguay, scored just 41% for adult protection, 71% for child protection, 59% for pedestrian protection and 58% for safety assist systems. That’s not surprising, given that the Raize is only offered with two airbags as standard (up to six are available, but only base models are tested) and no driver assists at all aside from standard stability control.

Toyota Raize scores 1-star Latin NCAP safety rating – Perodua Ativa twin gets standard 2 airbags, no ADAS

Notably, despite having dual front airbags, the Raize was struck down in the frontal offset crash test as it provided only marginal protection to the driver’s chest and thighs (contrasting to the Ativa’s ASEAN NCAP test, where the Perodua offered good protection to those areas).

Whiplash protection was also marginal, as was the driver’s chest in the side impact test with a deformable barrier; a side pole test was not conducted due to the lack of side and curtain airbags.

Despite having the bare minimum of safety features, the Raize is not exactly cheap as chips – in Chile, the car starts at 11,990,000 pesos (RM55,400). Contrast this with the Ativa, which starts at RM62,500 while being fitted with a boatload of safety equipment as standard.

Comments

  • not buying after test drive on Sep 09, 2024 at 5:55 pm

    If really wants to improves safety, gives rear disc brake, reinforced stabilizer link bar. Not those 6~7 airbags and then acc, lka useless adas, eco idle.

  • Peppa on Sep 09, 2024 at 6:00 pm

    I would like to see EURO and NHTSA testing for this car

  • Colin on Sep 09, 2024 at 6:21 pm

    For those who want to know how safe is their Perodua Ativa, welp here is your honest answer

  • Jesop on Sep 09, 2024 at 6:24 pm

    Low spec but proven goof chasis.
    It should get ADAS and 6 Airbags for Mexico, Chile and Uruguay

    The Ativa is better and value for money in comparison

  • Kapcai on Sep 09, 2024 at 6:36 pm

    Are the Ativa and Indonesian made Raize structurally the same or not, airbags and ADAS aside?

  • ROTI CANAI on Sep 09, 2024 at 7:21 pm

    toyota y u do dis

  • alldisc on Sep 09, 2024 at 8:09 pm

    Its just like us 20 years ago to compare to euroncap standards, or US and Japan.

  • Phuket Mug on Sep 09, 2024 at 8:22 pm

    Congratulations! Toyota is all time bestest.

