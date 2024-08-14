Perodua Ativa leads B-segment SUV sales in Malaysia – Proton X50 ahead of HR-V, Aruz and Corolla Cross

Posted in Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / August 14 2024 1:10 pm

In the B-segment SUV market, the Perodua Ativa was the best-selling model in July 2024 with 3,734 units registered, according to data from the road transport department (JPJ). Joining the Ativa on the podium is the Proton X50 in second place with 2,494 units as well as the Perodua Aruz in third with 1,736 units.

We acknowledge that some models listed here are larger in size and may even “spill over” to the C-segment category but we’re also factoring in pricing when creating this list, which is very important among car buyers when it comes to deciding their purchase.

An example of this is the Toyota Corolla Cross, which may be physically larger than the Honda HR-V, but overlaps in pricing. The Corolla Cross saw 1,545 registrations last month to take fourth place ahead of the HR-V coming in a close fifth with 1,495 units – both models also adopt a rear torsion beam.

Further down the list, the WR-V’s 706 units saw it occupy the sixth spot, followed by the Chery Omoda 5 (238 units), Suzuki Jimny (123 units), GAC GS3 (80 units), Mazda CX-3 (67 units), Peugeot 2008 (six units) and Hyundai Creta (one unit).

It’s worth noting JPJ’s data accounts for both new and reconditioned cars, which is probably why the Jimny is ranked that high – the off-roader is listed as ‘Jimny’ and ‘Jimny Sierra’ under the ‘models’ category. Meanwhile, the GS3 recently switched to locally-assembled (CKD) units this month, with previously unfulfilled fully-imported (CBU) orders being converted to CKD ones.

Looking at the year-to-date (YTD) numbers, the Ativa leads the way with 21,475 units registered in the first seven months of 2024. Following this is the X50 (12,472 units), HR-V (12,298 units), Aruz (8,656 units) and Corolla Cross (8,419 units) to complete the top five standings.

Continuing on, 5,494 units of the Omoda 5 have been sold from January to July this year, while it was 4,781 units for the WR-V. Models that didn’t crack the 1,000-unit mark are the Jimny, CX-3, GS3, 2008 and Creta.

It’s a close fight at the top of the table between the X50 and HR-V as well as the Aruz and Corolla Cross, so it’ll be interesting to see how things pan out after the remaining five months of 2024 have concluded.

