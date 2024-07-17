Daihatsu Rocky Crossfield at GIIAS 2024 – Ativa twin gets a rugged makeover; e-smart Hybrid goes two-tone

Posted in Cars, Daihatsu, International News / By Anthony Lim / July 17 2024 12:46 pm

Greetings from Jakarta, where the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2024 has just kicked off. Over at the Daihatsu booth, the automaker has a couple of Rocky versions on display, one of which is this, the Rocky Crossfield.

If the name sounds familiar, it should be. The brand showed a Crossfield concept at Tokyo Auto Salon in 2022, and the 2024 outing largely follows the same projection, albeit with a more rugged outlook than before.

The roof rack and yellow fog lamps are still around, and the black finish on the 16-inch alloys has been retained, as have the AT tyre (Dunlop Grandtrek ATS) and white lettering theme.

However, the new Crossfield amps up its Sand Beige exterior with contrast coloured bumpers (in Black Doff) and a new front grille, the latter presented with prominent “Daihatsu” lettering on the top section of the frame. Black decals with ‘Rocky Crossfield’ wording on the lower sides complete the look.

The Crossfield presented at the show is equipped with a WA-VE 1.2 litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder engine, which makes 86 PS at 6,000 rpm and 105 Nm at 4,200 rpm. The Rocky is also sold in Indonesia with the 1KR-VET 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder.

The second Rocky variant the automaker has on display at the event is an amped up version of the Rocky e-Smart Hybrid called the City Cruiser. The show car features a two-tone exterior, dressing up the front fog lamp and rear inserts, body cladding, side mirror covers and roof in blue to contrast with the primary silver finish. It also gets more aggressive-looking wheels and sportier tyres.

If it also looks familiar, well, that’s because it has been seen before too – it’s literally the same car that was presented at TAS 2022, where it was known as the Premium.

GALLERY: Daihatsu Rocky Crossfield at GIIAS 2024

GALLERY: Daihatsu Rocky e-Smart Hybrid City Cruiser

