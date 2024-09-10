2025 Suzuki Swift Sport to get 1.4T four-cylinder mild-hybrid; 150 PS/240 Nm, 6sp manual and auto, 960 kg

2024 Suzuki Swift Concept

With the Suzuki Swift now on sale in its native Japan after emerging in October last year in concept form, the driving enthusiasts’ derivative, the Swift Sport has now been tipped to emerge either later this year or early in 2025, according to Best Car Web.

While the fourth-generation Swift will be powered by an inline three-cylinder mild-hybrid, the Swift Sport has been tipped to continue to feature a 1.4 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder petrol engine configuration as shared with its predecessor, albeit this time with a 48-volt mild-hybrid setup.

This is claimed to produce power and torque of 150 PS and 240 Nm, with a further 15 PS and 59 Nm contributed by the electric drive motor, according to Best Car Web, which says that the engine will be carried over from the outgoing model, albeit heavily developed.

ZC33S-generation Suzuki Swift Sport

The Japanese publication also claims that the upcoming Swift Sport will continue to be offered with a choice of six-speed manual or automatic transmissions, employ a front-wheel-drive layout and have a kerb weight of 960 kg.

In terms of exterior dimensions, the publication claims that the upcoming Swift Sport will measure 3,990 mm long, 1,750 mm wide and 1,500 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,450 mm; the fourth-generation Suzuki Swift Concept measures 3,860 mm long, 1,695 mm wide, 1,500 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,450 mm.

When the upcoming generation of the Suzuki Swift Sport expected to debut later this year or early next year, the performance hatchback is estimated to be priced from 2.3 million yen to 2.5 million yen (RM70k to RM76k) in Japan.

