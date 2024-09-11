2024 Yamaha PG-1 delivery update, at Hong Leong dealers end Sept, RM6,998 recommended price

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / September 11 2024 5:05 pm

With the recent launch of the 2024 Yamaha PG-1 in Malaysia, priced at RM6,998 recommended retail, distributor Hong Leong Yamaha Motor (HLYM) has issued a delivery update. Stocks of the PG-1 is expected in HLYM authorised dealer showrooms at the end of September 2024.

Dubbed an “Explorer Bike” bike by Yamaha, the PG-1 underbone, or kapchai, motorcycle features off-road styling. There are two colour options available – Casual Beige and Forest Green.

Power for the PG-1 comes from a 115 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled mill, fed by EFI. Mated to a four-speed centrifugal clutch gearbox, the PG-1 gets 9.0 PS at 7,000 rpm with 9.5 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm which are typical numbers for this class of motorcycle.

Fitted with 16-inch wheels front and rear, the PG-1 gets 90/100 tyres. Braking is done with a single hydraulic disc in front and mechanical drum brake at the back, while ABS is omitted.

Suspension uses telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers in the rear. Weight for the PG-1 is listed at 107 kg, with 5.1-liters of fuel in the tank while seat height is set at 780 mm.

For those wanting to customise their PG-1, there are two official optional accessory packages available from HLYM. These are the Givi Explorer luggage pack with bracket and rack, priced at RM700, and the Yamaha Expedition pack with front and rear luggage carriers, sub frame bracket, hand and leg guards, with a RM1,200 price tag.

