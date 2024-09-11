Geely EX5 debuts in Europe – Proton eMas 7 twin to be launched in Thailand, Indonesia, Australia soon

Posted in Cars, Geely, International News / By Mick Chan / September 11 2024 6:09 pm

The Geely EX5 has made its debut in Frankfurt, Germany as the Chinese manufacturer’s electric SUV model for global markets, which was launched in China last month as the Geely Galaxy E5, itself co-developed with its Proton eMas 7 twin.

“The EX5 was created to become a class-leading player in the most competitive segment. With more space, better driving dynamics, and an enhanced ride experience,” said Geely Holding Group senior VP Victor Yang at Automechanika Frankfurt 2024 where the EX5 made its European debut.

The EX5 will soon be introduced in Thailand, Indonesia, Norway, Australia and other markets, according to the company, which confirms that the electric SUV will be sold in neighbouring countries as a Geely, and not as the Proton eMas 7.

The EX5 that is the twin of the Galaxy E5 – and by extension, the Proton eMas 7 – is built on the manufacturer’s GEA architecture, and the Galaxy E5 measures 4,615 mm long, 1,901 mm wide and 1,670 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,750 mm. The Geely EX5 is claimed to have a drag coefficient of 0.269, according to the company.

Geely Galaxy E5, China market

Similarities between the EX5 and Galaxy E5 can be expected to extend to the powertrain, which is a single front-mounted drive motor producing 218 PS and 320 Nm of torque for a claimed 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 6.9 seconds.

The Geely EX5 is equipped with the manufacturer’s latest ‘short blade’ battery, which points to the Aegis ‘short-blade’ lithium iron phosphate battery cells which has been developed to provide improved safety, charging cycle life, fast-charging capability and low-temperature performance.

In Galaxy E5 guise, the Aegis battery is specified in two capacities – a 49.52 kWh option that brings a claimed 440 km on a full charge, and an 60.22 kWh option that yields up to 530 km (both on the lenient CLTC Chinese domestic testing standard).

Geely Galaxy E5 interior

Inside, the Geely EX5 is equipped with a 10.2-inch driver’s instrument display and a 15.4-inch infotainment touchscreen, with infotainment running on the in-house-developed Flyme Auto operating system that has been co-developed with Meizu. Audio output is by a 16-speaker sound system by Flyme Audio.

In Galaxy E5 guise, the electric SUV offers 33 storage compartments which has been touted by the company to be the best offering in class, and is comprised of drawers underneath the rear air vents and another below the rear seats.

Meanwhile for the Proton equivalent, the eMas 7 is being developed concurrently alongside its Geely version, which has simplified the right-hand-drive conversion and bringing numerous benefits in efficiency, shorter lead times and cost reduction in the process.

GALLERY: Geely Galaxy E5

GALLERY: Proton eMas 7 prototype in Malaysia

