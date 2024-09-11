Malaysian fuel prices September 2024 week three – 15 sen drop; diesel to RM3.01/litre, RON97 to RM3.25/litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / September 11 2024 5:00 pm

It is Wednesday, which means it is once again time for the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia, and the ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of September 12 to 18, 2024.

More relief in fuel expenditure this way comes, as the downward trend for retail pricing of diesel and RON 97 petrol in Peninsular Malaysia continues for yet another week. Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends of diesel will see a 15 sen drop in price to RM3.01 per litre, down from the RM3.16 per litre rate of last week.

Euro 5 B7 diesel, which retails for 20 sen per litre more, will therefore will be at RM3.21 per litre for the coming week. Meanwhile, the retail price of diesel fuel in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan remains unchanged at its ongoing rate of RM2.15 per litre.

The same margin of reduction also applies to RON 97 petrol, dropping 15 sen to RM3.25 per litre for the coming week, from its present rate of RM3.40 per litre. Meanwhile, RON 95 petrol continues at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the Malaysian government in 2021.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, September 18, 2024, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 37th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 296th in total since the format’s introduction at the start of 2019.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.