New Triumph 1200 RS Modern Classic teased

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / September 11 2024 12:50 pm

Appearing on social media is a teaser video from Triumph Motorcycles UK for its Modern Classics range. The short video shows glimpses of a retro naked sports with a matte orange paint job and the ‘RS’ logo emblazoned on the tank.

With the exit of the Triumph Thruxton last year could this be the replacement for Triumph’s sports bike in its Modern Classic catalogue. The current model Triumph Speed Twin is priced from RM77,000 in Malaysia, going up to RM81,000 for the Stealth Edition.

From the video, the sound of a parallel-twin can be heard, along with a brief flash of the engine. Also visible are gold-anodised upside-down front forks, indicating the new Modern Classic will come with adjustable front suspension.

From the specifications sheet, the Speed Twin carries a 1,200 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin producing 100 PS and 112 Nm of torque. If this is indeed the Thruxton replacement that is due to be launched, or the model update for the Speed Twin, you can expect power numbers to be somewhat similar.

Also expect to see premium components such as Brembo brakes and Marzocchi forks, or its equivalent. Weight for the new Modern Classic will likely be around the 215 kg point with some 15-litres of fuel in the tank and 810 mm seat height.

