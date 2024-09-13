Perodua Online Booking is live – order an Axia, Bezza, Myvi, Ativa, Alza, Aruz; pick colour, GearUp; RM100 fee

Posted in Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / September 13 2024 10:38 am

You can now book a new Perodua from the comfort of your sofa, as Perodua Online Booking (POB) is now live.

In short, you can book a new Perodua from their official website (go to the ‘Our Models’ tab and click on ‘Book Now’) for a refundable booking fee of RM100 (subject to terms and conditions). Choose your model, colour and GearUp options; fill in your particulars; choose your preferred outlet and sales advisor (SA); pay the RM100 via FPX and you’re all set.

Once you’ve made the payment, you can apply for a hire purchase loan online from the list of banks provided. A receipt for your booking fee will be emailed to you, and you can track the status of your order using Perodua’s UFirst app. If you’re not a UFirst member, your SA will initiate the signing of documents within 24 hours. Better to just download the app, as it’ll be useful in your future ownership journey.

The booking process also has the option of trade-ins – tick that box and your SA will make the necessary arrangements for your current car. As for the hire purchase loan, you can choose to liaise with your SA (instead of applying immediately online) or do it via the UFirst app upon signing the e-Vehicle sales order. It’s all guided, so you just need to follow the flow.

If you’re thinking that ‘going direct’ with POB might land you a shorter queue, Perodua is quick to make it clear that online bookings “will be treated similarly to those made at any outlet” (you have to choose an outlet and SA in the process, remember?) and “the estimated delivery date will follow the waiting period of your selected outlet”.

Also, if you have already placed a booking at a physical Perodua outlet, do not make a duplicate order on POB. The system will not allow customers to proceed with a second booking if the first one is yet to be registered. If you want to make a separate second or subsequent booking, contact your SA or showroom. It’s the same for those who want to make more than one booking – see the SA.

One can also purchase a car for their family members by entering the details of the receiver in the form. Non-Malaysians can also order a car on POB, but the car has to be registered in Malaysia.

So that’s the gist of Perodua Online Booking, which allows you to order a car from anywhere. We always recommend trying out a car first before making a decision (you can request for a test drive online and an SA will contact you within 24 hours), but if you already know what you want, POB offers some convenience without sidelining the showroom and SA, which are very much involved in the process even if you’re not physically there.

POB isn’t a rendition of the agency model that some premium brands have switched to, where one purchases a car directly from the brand, while the dealership focuses on after-sales. POB won’t replace showrooms in the foreseeable future, but it’ll be interesting to see the response from customers.

