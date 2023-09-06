Mercedes-Benz Malaysia rolls out ‘Retail of the Future’ agency model – online sales but dealers have vital role

In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Danny Tan / 6 September 2023 2:25 pm / 1 comment

By now, you probably have heard about Mercedes-Benz implementing the agency model in Malaysia. In contrast to the outgoing and traditional way or selling cars via dealers, the customer can now buy a car online directly from Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM). The company guarantees one best price via a ‘convenient portal and a seamless omni-channel experience’.

What about the dealers and what will their role be in the ‘Retail of the Future’ plan? MBM says that its retail partners will maintain their pivotal role as experts and brand ambassadors, offering customers a luxurious experience at their retail network.

MBM says that as brand ambassadors, dealerships will maintain their ‘pivotal role’ in offering customers a luxurious experience in their retail network. “They will play a crucial part in ensuring a seamless customer journey of omni-channel experience, from the initial research phase to the vehicle handover upon purchase. The new agency model offers its retail partners the opportunity to concentrate even more than before on customers and their support,” the company says.

Customers will continue to benefit from a comprehensive range of services at Mercedes-Benz’s retail partners including vehicle sales, flexible financing options, maintenance and repair services, genuine parts availability, and warranty support. This convenient accessibility ensures a holistic ownership experience for customers, MBM adds.

“The launch of our agency model is an exciting time for us and our retail network. This new approach brings a host of benefits from providing our customers the true luxury of time – a luxury that enables customers to interact with our brand on their terms, at their convenience,” said Amanda Zhang, MBM’s president and CEO.

“The agency model makes sure that it doesn’t matter if you’re shopping online, visiting a physical store, or doing both, our customers are offered with the best price and the process is smooth and clear,” she added.

MBM says that with this new agency model, customers have the freedom to interact with the brand ‘whenever and wherever they prefer’, and have access to the company’s national stock at a single, best price – you no longer need to shop around dealerships for the best price.

Prefer to touch and feel the car, and talk to an expert? “Customers can conveniently switch between the Mercedes-Benz Store and our retail network, regardless of whether they want to exchange ideas with product experts or authorised agents; obtain information and/or conclude the purchase contract online,” MBM assures. The choice is yours, basically, and this is probably what they mean by ‘omni-channel experience’.

What do you think of Mercedes-Benz Malaysia’s new retail model? Before you answer, check out the Mercedes-Benz Store online and browse the extensive three-pointed star range, which has a growing number of EQ electric vehicles.

