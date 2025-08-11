JPJ seizes another 104 vehicles for various traffic offences in Ops Luxury 3.0, bringing total to 258 cars

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / August 11 2025 10:42 am

Following the success of its Ops Luxury in June and Ops Luxury 2.0 operation in late July, which resulted in the seizure of 101 and 53 luxury vehicles linked to various traffic offences, the road transport department (JPJ) has conducted yet another operation to do the same.

In the latest Ops Luxury 3.0, which was carried out from August 7 to 9, the department hauled in its largest catch, seizing 104 vehicles vehicles that belonged to both local and foreign owners, bringing the total so far to 258 such vehicles. Among the vehicles seized in the latest round are a Ferrari 458.

According to JPJ senior enforcement director Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan, out of the 258 vehicles, 93 were seized in Kuala Lumpur, followed by Selangor (61), Penang (28), Sarawak (16) and Kelantan (15), the New Straits Times reports.

He said that all the vehicles were seized for the usual traffic law violations, including having expired road tax (LKM), no valid insurance coverage, displaying unregistered number plates and various other technical violations.

He said that one of the seized cars, a Porsche 911, had been driven without valid road tax since 2022, and that checks had revealed that the estimated value of unpaid road tax for the vehicle over the past three years was more than RM6,000.

As it was with the earlier operations, all the vehicles seized were seized under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) and relevant regulations and were held before being returned to their owners once they had renewed their road tax and insurance. He added that a total of 627 summonses had been issued for various offences since July 1.

Muhammad Kifli said the department will not compromise with any party that fails to comply with road transport laws, and that anyone found violating the rules will face firm action. He added that members of the public with information on traffic law violations can lodge reports via the MyJPJ application’s e-Complaint function or email [email protected] with full details.

JPJ’s Ops Luxury and Ops Luxury 2.0 vehicle seizures

